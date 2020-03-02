Opposition MP physically nudged Dalit BJP MP in LS, says Irani

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Monday alleged that an Opposition leader physically nudged a Dalit BJP male MP in the Lok Sabha in order to provoke him. Adding that she was shocked to see party MP Jaskaur Meena being jostled in the Lower House and demanded that Lok Sabha Speaker should take strong action in the matter.

"For the past 2-3 sessions, the goonda element of the Congress party has been disrupting the proceedings of the Lok Sabha. Today, I was shocked to see that a three-time female MP Jaskaur Meena Ji, who is the pride not only of the BJP but also of the tribal community of our country, was jostled on the floor of the House. What was shocking was that a female Opposition leader physically nudged a Dalit BJP male MP in order to provoke him. I appeal to the Speaker to take the strongest action possible," said Irani. Earlier, Congress MP Ramya Haridas wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla alleging physical assault by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena inside the House today.

In her letter to the Speaker, the Congress MP wrote: "On March 2 at 3 p.m. inside Lok Sabha I was physically assaulted by MP Jaskaur Meena. Is this repeatedly happens to me just because I am a Dalit and a woman? I request you to take action against the said MP." Opposition members created ruckus in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence and raised slogans against the BJP-led government. (ANI)

