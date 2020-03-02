Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian constitution must define marriage as heterosexual, Putin says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 00:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 23:31 IST
Russian constitution must define marriage as heterosexual, Putin says
Russian President Vladimir Putin (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin has proposed amending the Russian constitution to spell out that marriage means a union between a man and a woman and nothing else, a senior politician was cited as saying on Monday by the RIA news agency.

Putin, who has aligned himself with the Russian Orthodox Church and sought to distance Russia from liberal Western values, has proposed a shake-up of Russia's political system that critics say may be designed to extend his grip on power after 2024, when he is due to leave the Kremlin. He and his supporters see that overhaul as an opportunity to modify the constitution to enshrine what they see as Russia's core moral and geopolitical values for future generations.

Putin on Monday submitted his constitutional proposals to parliament just before the deadline, RIA cited Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the lower house, as saying. "For me, the most important one is his proposal to enshrine in basic law the concept of marriage as a union between a man and a woman," Tolstoy added.

Putin said last month Russia would not legalise gay marriage as long as he was in the Kremlin. He said he would not let the traditional notion of a mother and father be subverted by what he called "parent number 1" and "parent number 2". President Vladimir Putin has proposed amending the Russian constitution to spell out that marriage means a union between a man and a woman and nothing else, a senior politician was cited as saying on Monday by the RIA news agency.

Putin, who has aligned himself with the Russian Orthodox Church and sought to distance Russia from liberal Western values, has proposed a shake-up of Russia's political system that critics say may be designed to extend his grip on power after 2024, when he is due to leave the Kremlin. He and his supporters see that overhaul as an opportunity to modify the constitution to enshrine what they see as Russia's core moral and geopolitical values for future generations.

Putin on Monday submitted his constitutional proposals to parliament just before the deadline, RIA cited Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the lower house, as saying. "For me, the most important one is his proposal to enshrine in basic law the concept of marriage as a union between a man and a woman."

Putin said last month Russia would not legalise gay marriage as long as he was in the Kremlin. He said he would not let the traditional notion of a mother and father be subverted by what he called "parent number 1" and "parent number 2". Homosexuality in Russia, where the influence of the socially conservative Orthodox Church has grown in recent years, was a criminal offence until 1993, and classed as a mental illness until 1999.

Under Russian law, only heterosexual couples can adopt children in Russia. Western governments and human rights activists have criticized the Russian authorities for their treatment of LGBT+ people. Gay British singer Elton John was among those to speak out against a 2013 law that banned the dissemination of "gay propaganda" among young Russians.

Under the law, any event or act regarded by the authorities as an attempt to promote homosexuality to minors is illegal and punishable by a fine. The law has been used to stop gay pride marches and to detain gay rights activists. Putin has said he is not prejudiced against gay people, but that he finds a Western willingness to embrace homosexuality and gender fluidity out of step with traditional Russian values.

Homosexuality in Russia, where the influence of the socially conservative Orthodox Church has grown in recent years, was a criminal offence until 1993 and classed as a mental illness until 1999. Only heterosexual couples can legally adopt children in Russia.

Western governments and human rights activists have criticized the Russian authorities for their treatment of LGBT+ people. Gay British singer Elton John was among those to speak out against a 2013 law that banned the dissemination of "gay propaganda" among young Russians. Under that law, any event or act regarded by the authorities as an attempt to promote homosexuality to minors is illegal and punishable by a fine. The law has been used to stop gay pride marches and to detain gay rights activists.

Putin has said he is not prejudiced against gay people, but that he finds a Western willingness to embrace homosexuality and gender fluidity out of step with traditional Russian values.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

France says it now has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus

France has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Monday, raising the total from 130 a day earlier.He added three had died so far from the disease. ...

Italy's lockdown: just rockin' the quarantine away

Teenagers with bottles of beer in their hands listen to loud music on a patchy lawn as a train speeds by the northern Italian town of San Fiorano, in a red zone - one of the areas placed under quarantine at the heart of Italys coronavirus o...

Rugby-Six Nations games to go ahead despite coronavirus

The remaining games of rugbys Six Nations Championship will go ahead, subject to future government intervention, despite the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the postponement of this Saturdays Ireland v Italy match, organisers said on M...

IMF, World Bank say ready to address economic challenges of coronavirus

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Monday said they stood ready to help member countries address the human and economic challenges of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, including through emergency funding.In a joint...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020