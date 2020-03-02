Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin proposes to enshrine God, heterosexual marriage in constitution

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 23:47 IST
Putin proposes to enshrine God, heterosexual marriage in constitution

Moscow, Mar 2 (AFP) Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to Parliament a number of constitutional changes, including amendments that mention God and stipulate that marriage is a union of a man and woman. Putin in January unleashed a political storm by proposing an overhaul of the constitution, the first changes to the basic law since 1993.

Shortly afterwards, the lower house unanimously approved the constitutional reform bill in a first reading after less than two hours of debate. Ahead of a second and key reading set for next week, Putin submitted 24 pages worth of new proposals, said State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

"The president's amendments are the result of his dialogue with representatives of all factions (and) civil society," he said in comments released by the State Duma. The amendments enshrine the mention of Russians' "faith in God" and also stipulate that marriage is a heterosexual union, said Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy.

Most Russians identify as Orthodox Christians but Russia is officially a secular state. The new amendments also ban giving away Russian territory and any call promoting such a move would also be outlawed.

A member of a Kremlin-appointed constitutional working group, actor Vladimir Mashkov, has suggested that such an amendment would ensure that Russia keeps Crimea -- which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014 -- or the Kuril Islands -- disputed with Japan for decades -- even after Putin quits power. Tolstoy said he was pleased with the draft legislation.

"I believe that most of the proposals that have been discussed have been taken into account," he told AFP. The 67-year-old Putin, who has dominated Russia for 20 year, has sought to cast himself as a defender of traditional values and rally support by promoting anti-Western and conservative ideas.

Putin's fourth stint in the Kremlin has seen a strong pivot to more conservative policies, with groups promoting fundamentalist Orthodox Christian views gaining more legitimacy and liberal viewpoints attacked as Moscow's relations with the West have soured. The second reading of the constitutional reform bill is expected to take place on March 10, said a spokeswoman for Pavel Krasheninnikov, co-chief of the constitutional working group.

The spokeswoman told AFP that the text of the amendments was expected to be published later this week. A public vote on the constitutional reforms has been set for April 22.

Analysts see Putin's plan to change the constitution as beginning preparations for succession when his current Kremlin term ends in 2024. At the weekend more than 22,000 people rallied in central Moscow to call on Putin not to stay in power indefinitely. (AFP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia will have to restart aerial spraying to destroy coca -Trump

Colombia will have to restart aerial spraying of the herbicide glyphosate in order to destroy crops of coca, the chief ingredient of cocaine, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday during a meeting with his Colombian counterpart Ivan Du...

U.S. Supreme Court conservatives lean toward Trump over rapid deportation

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared sympathetic on Monday toward a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to buttress its power to quickly deport illegal immigrants without court interference in a politically charged el...

France says it now has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus

France has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Monday, raising the total from 130 a day earlier.He added three had died so far from the disease. ...

Italy's lockdown: just rockin' the quarantine away

Teenagers with bottles of beer in their hands listen to loud music on a patchy lawn as a train speeds by the northern Italian town of San Fiorano, in a red zone - one of the areas placed under quarantine at the heart of Italys coronavirus o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020