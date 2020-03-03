Netanyahu to claim election "victory" on exit polls

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will declare victory after exit polls predicted a strong lead for his Likud party in Israel's election on Monday, a party spokesman said.

He said Netanyahu would deliver a "victory speech" at 2145 GMT in Tel Aviv.

Exit polls aired by three TV stations saw Likud and like-minded parties taking 60 of parliament's 120 seats - shy of a governing majority. Actual results are due out on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

