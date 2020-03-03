Left Menu
Development News Edition

Albania opposition rallies to stop 'coup d'etat' over reforms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 02:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 02:59 IST
Albania opposition rallies to stop 'coup d'etat' over reforms

Thousands of opposition supporters denounced Albania's government at a protest rally on Monday in a move likely to deepen a row between the country's president and the socialist administration over judicial reforms sought by the West. Some 8,000 supporters cheered President Ilir Meta when he accused Prime Minister Edi Rama's government of enacting a "coup d'etat" against the constitution and of having ties to organised crime.

In a process monitored by European and U.S. experts, Albania is vetting 850 judges and prosecutors to try to identify and kick out corrupt members of the judiciary. The European Union has told Albania the reforms must remain a top priority if it wants to join the bloc and the judiciary should have teeth in the fight against corruption and crime.

So far, most Supreme and Constitutional Court judges have been fired, prompting many Albanians to say they were right to view the judiciary as corrupt. However, the opposition says the government is trying to exert undue control over the reformed judicial system. While filling vacancies for the Constitutional Court, the Socialist-dominated assembly and Meta clashed late last year over the nomination of a judge, with Meta arguing that a body nominating judges had tricked him out of his right also to make nominations.

"To defend democracy, my first duty is to lead the fight against the coup d'etat...," Meta told the crowd. "Death to the coup d'etat, long live the rule of law, long live the Republic."

When Meta in mid-November refused to swear-in a candidate proposed by parliament, the Socialists went on to pass a bill saying a judge could take the oath at a notary public if the president did not receive him or her. Justice Minister Etilda Gjonaj has said they had followed the procedure to the letter and the "president had created a fictitious cause to serve his own battles".

After reviewing the rule of law reforms by Albania and North Macedonia, the EU's executive said both countries "have delivered further tangible and sustainable results..." "..and therefore the Commission’s recommendation to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia remains valid," the European Commission said in a statement.

At the rally, Meta signed an official order repealing the bill, although the move appeared to be symbolic, since the proposed legislation now returns to parliament for further consideration. A parliamentary committee convened by the Socialists has met several times in recent months to discuss the possibility of sacking Meta for cancelling local elections last June after the opposition parties refused to take part. The poll went ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Beach bummer: Half of world's sandy coastlines may vanish this century

Half the worlds sandy beaches may be wiped away by the end of the century due to rising sea levels and other climate change effects, with Australia, Canada, Chile, Mexico, China and the United States among the hardest hit, researchers said ...

Canada tells travelers from Iran to isolate over coronavirus

Canada is telling travelers from Iran to isolate themselves at home for 14 days because of the novel coronavirus, the same direction given to people arriving from Hubei, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, officials said on Monday. Canada...

Delhi Police registers over hundred cases in connection with rumour-mongering in south-east district

Taking action against rumour-mongers in south-east district, Delhi Police on Monday registered 10 cases under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC, and 163 cases under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Three cases have also been...

U.S.' Mnuchin, Powell to lead G7 finance call on coronavirus response

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors will hold a conference call on Tuesday to discuss measures to deal with the widening coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact, a U.S. Treasury spokeswoman said on Monday. The call, to be l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020