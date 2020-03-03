Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke to endorse Joe Biden- NYT
Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke was set to endorse Joe Biden's White House bid, according to the New York Times, joining dozens of current and former Democrats who rushed to endorse the former vice president on Monday.
O'Rourke, a former Texas congressman, endorsed Biden as a swathe of the Democratic Party fell in line behind Biden's bid in an apparent attempt to try to block the candidacy of the frontrunner, Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Beto O'Rourke
- Democratic
- Joe Biden
- Bernie Sanders
- White House
- New York Times
- Texas
- Vermont
ALSO READ
Sanders, Bloomberg trade insults as Democratic White House race heats up
UPDATE 1-Democratic White House candidates face high-pressure Nevada debate
Democratic White House candidates face high-pressure Nevada debate
Bolton says he hopes book is not 'suppressed' by White House
Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj to host White House Correspondents’ Dinner