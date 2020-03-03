Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke to endorse Joe Biden- NYT

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke was set to endorse Joe Biden's White House bid, according to the New York Times, joining dozens of current and former Democrats who rushed to endorse the former vice president on Monday.

O'Rourke, a former Texas congressman, endorsed Biden as a swathe of the Democratic Party fell in line behind Biden's bid in an apparent attempt to try to block the candidacy of the frontrunner, Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive.

