Spikes at Parliament gate activated after MP's car touches boom barrier

BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar's car on Tuesday was damaged after it came into contact with spikes at Gate Number 1 of Parliament. This also prompted the security to swing into action.

Visuals from Gate Number 1 of Parliament.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar's car on Tuesday was damaged after it came into contact with spikes at Gate Number 1 of Parliament. This also prompted the security to swing into action. The incident took place after the spikes were activated as the car accidentally touched the boom barrier at the gate.

Later, Sonkar's car was towed away. The second half of Parliament's Budget Session resumed on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

