Kejriwal calls on PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, their first meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in the national capital for a third consecutive term. The meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament, assumes importance as it comes against the backdrop of large-scale violence in northeast Delhi which has left around 42 people dead and 200 injured.

They are expected to discuss various issues related to the development of the national capital. On February 25, Home Minister Amit Shah had discussed the situation with the Delhi chief minister and leaders of various parties.

The AAP formed government in Delhi for the third time on the trot after it swept the February 8 elections, winning 62 of the 70 seats in the city. The BJP bagged the rest of the seats..

