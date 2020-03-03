Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peace, unity and harmony prerequisites for development: PM at BJP MPs' meet

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 12:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:09 IST
Peace, unity and harmony prerequisites for development: PM at BJP MPs' meet

Asserting that peace, harmony and unity are prerequisites for the country's development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to take lead in ensuring amity in society. Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi also took a veiled dig at his predecessor and Congress leader Manmohan Singh, saying attempts were being made to create a controversy around the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' (Hail Mother India) in the same way objections were raised about 'Vande Mataram' after the freedom struggle.

At a recent event, Singh had said the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' was being misused to construct a "militant and purely emotional" idea of India that excludes millions of residents and citizens. "Some people are now finding a bad smell in Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Modi told MPs at the meeting, sources said.

In his first speech at a party forum after Delhi riots, which have left more than 40 people dead, Modi said national interest is supreme for the BJP while for others party interest is of the most importance, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the meeting. 'Vikas' (development) is our mantra and peace, harmony and unity are prerequisites for the country's development, he told the MPs.

"We should not merely speak about it but take lead in ensuring peace, harmony and unity," the prime minister said. Emphasising on his slogan of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwash' (With all, development for all and trust of all), Modi invoked the Sanskrit words of "manasa, vaacha, karmana" to ask party leaders to work the country's development with their mind, words and action.

His call for peace, harmony and unity comes at a time when opposition parties have accused some BJP leaders of making hate speeches which, they alleged, provoked riots in the national capital. The opposition has also sought to corner the Modi government in Parliament over the issue. Keeping 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' on their minds, they should work for the country's development which, he said, is supreme.

In the meeting, Modi also highlighted the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, which sells medicines at subsidised rates, and said he would interact with the beneficiaries on March 7..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rodgers says Leicester will not risk Vardy against Birmingham

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is stepping up his recovery from a calf injury but Wednesdays FA Cup fifth round meeting with Birmingham City will come too early for him, manager Brendan Rodgers said. The 33-year-old, Leicesters top scor...

Kejriwal meets PM Modi, appeals for strict action against perpetrators of Delhi riots

Perpetrators of the Delhi violence should be handed out strictest possible punishment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first since he took over the post for the third time....

Pope tests negative for coronavirus, Italy report says

Pope Francis, who canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy because he is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for coronavirus, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said...

Huge spike in remote work amid novel coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus epidemic is not only impacting the lives of people but also disrupting businesses around the world. Tech companies including Google, Twitter and Microsoft are now considering virtual recruitmentonline-only events and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020