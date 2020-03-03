Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Challenges facing new Malaysia PM after controversial takeover

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:15 IST
EXPLAINER-Challenges facing new Malaysia PM after controversial takeover
Muhyiddin Yassin (file photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@ts.muhyiddin)

Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister on Sunday after a week of political turmoil triggered by the surprise resignation of Mahathir Mohamad, but he has yet to name any cabinet colleagues.

The legitimacy of Muhyiddin's government, which came with the support of Malay nationalist parties he previously opposed, has been questioned by the opposing camp led by his former boss Mahathir.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Malaysia's king on Saturday named Muhyiddin, 72, as being the most likely candidate to be able to command a majority in parliament after days of political twists and turns. Mahathir, 94, disputed the decision saying he instead had the numbers in the 222-member parliament. Mahathir, however, said he had not been able to convey to the palace that he had the majority.

In his first address to the nation, Muhyiddin defended himself. "I know there are those who are angry with me. As expected, there are those who branded me a traitor. Listen well, I am no traitor," he said on Monday.

Mahathir resigned because he had been angered by pressure from supporters of old rival Anwar Ibrahim, 72, to set a timeline to hand power to him as part of a deal reached to fight the last general election together two years ago. In the end, both Mahathir and Anwar got sidelined by their former coalition partner Muhyiddin, who moved quickly to seek support from people the other two would not work with.

WHAT COULD HAPPEN NEXT?

Muhyiddin's opponents have called for parliament to reconvene on March 9 as originally scheduled so that his majority claim can be tested.

That, however, will likely not happen, his supporters said, because the new premier needs time to first appoint ministers and focus on reviving the economy that grew at its slowest pace in the fourth quarter. "By convention, you need a cabinet, and then they need some time to adjust themselves to understand their ministries," said Wee Ka Siong, a lawmaker from the new ruling coalition. "Then only can they answer questions."

The last parliament session ended on Dec. 5, and according to the constitution, the first day of the new session must be held within six months of that, which in this case would be by June 5. Mahathir said a delay in reconvening parliament may give "these very rich and powerful people" in the new ruling coalition time to try and secure a majority.

WHAT WILL CHANGE?

The return to power of parties that lost the last election may mean a renewed focus on the country's decades-old positive discrimination policy for majority Malays, who enjoyed preferential access to everything from public financing to a 30% quota for equity holdings in businesses.

Unlike Mahathir's multi-ethnic government, the new administration may also be willing to put more Malays back into key positions and veer towards religious conservatism in the largely Muslim country. There have been some low-key protests against the new government by people who have accused it of disrespecting the 2018 mandate, which was driven by popular anger against alleged corruption by parties now backing Muhyiddin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shahrukh, who opened fire on Delhi Police held in UP

Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel during violence in North-East Delhi on Monday, has been arrested, the Uttar Pardesh Police has confirmed. He was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh.On February 24, the police had identifie...

Concerts, sports events in UAE cancelled, postponed as virus spreads in Gulf

Major concerts and events in the United Arab Emirates, an air transit centre as well as a tourism and business hub, have been cancelled or postponed as the coronavirus spreads in the Gulf. There have been at least 1,641 cases of the virus i...

Soccer-Rodgers says Leicester will not risk Vardy against Birmingham

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is stepping up his recovery from a calf injury but Wednesdays FA Cup fifth round meeting with Birmingham City will come too early for him, manager Brendan Rodgers said. The 33-year-old, Leicesters top scor...

Kejriwal meets PM Modi, appeals for strict action against perpetrators of Delhi riots

Perpetrators of the Delhi violence should be handed out strictest possible punishment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first since he took over the post for the third time....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020