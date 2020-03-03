Secular Progressive Alliance objects to BJP''s pro-CAA meeting

Coimbatore, Mar 3 (PTI): Taking objection to allowing BJP and other Hindu outfits to hold pro-CAA dharna here, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on Tuesday sought intervention of the city Police Commissioner to evacuate them immediately. Talking to reporters after submitting a petition to the commissioner Sumit Saran, DMK MLA N Karthik said the people here have been living in fear anticipating violence due to alleged illegal dharna organised by BJP cadres.

The petition sought the Commissioner to take steps to evacuate BJP and Hindu outfit workers as their campaign in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act was causing problems to the people and could lead to communal tension. Karthik was accompanied by Congress working president M Jayakumar, former minister and DMK veteran Pongalur Palanisamy, C Padmanabhan of CPI(M), former CPI MLA M Arumugham, Susi Kalaiarasan of VCK and K Ramakrishnan of Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam..

