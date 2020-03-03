BJP observes March 3 as ''Mukti Divas'', CPI(M) ''Black Day''

The BJP observed 'Mukti Divas' (day of freedom) in Tripura on Tuesday to mark the end of the 25-year-long rule by Left Front and the coming to power of the saffron party under Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in 2018. The opposition CPI(M) on the other hand described the day as Black day and said the BJP-led government in the state had come to power by befooling the people and law and order had collapsed in the two years of its "misrule".

Deb told newsmen that the decision of the people to "rescue" the state from the clutches of the Left had proved to be historic and his government is working to make Tripura a model state. The chief minister said he is confident that his government will be able to make Tripura "a model and best state" with guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and every household in it will have the means of livelihood very soon.

Deb offered puja at the Tripureswari temple in Gomati district, about 60 km from here, on the day. BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya told reporters, "This day (March 3) is a symbol of the end of Left misrule and freedom of people. So, we are observing this day through rallies and events in all assembly segments of the state".

CPI(M) state secretary Goutam Das told a press conference on Tuesday, We consider the day as Black day. The BJP befooled the people to come to power on this day two years ago". He claimed that RSS and BJP had "exerted full force" and the entire union cabinet and central administration were sent by the Centre to capture Tripura.

"Muscle, money and media power were used with false pledges," Das said and alleged that law and order had collapsed in the two years of BJP "misrule". BJP, he said, has failed to fulfil any pledges.

"During the two years (since 2018) 13 CPI(M) workers were murdered but none was arrested, while 15 party workers died due to heart attack due to panic created by BJP," he said. Das said in all 141 CPI(M) party offices were burnt down, 322 party offices ransacked and 69 forcefully occupied in Tripura.

He also alleged that 2170 CPI-M workers, including 203 women were physically tortured and 1002 houses belonging to party supporters were ransacked, vandalized and looted. Elaborating on alleged attacks by BJP on CPI(M) workers, Das claimed that 341 shops belonging to them were looted and 52 poultry farms, 14 fisheries and 40 rubber plantations were destroyed. Besides, 112 vehicles owned by them were damaged by "hooligans" of the ruling party..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.