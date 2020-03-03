Left Menu
Hand over social media accounts to Unnao rape victim: Cong to PM

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 20:53 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 20:53 IST
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will hand over his social media accounts for one day to women who inspire, Congress leader Sushmita Dev suggested to him on Tuesday that he give away the control of the accounts to the Unnao rape victim "who deserves to tell her story". The Congress women wing chief said Prime Minister Modi's promise to hand over his social media accounts to women is "a hollow and superficial attempt to fix his bad image when it comes to women security".

On Monday, the prime minister created a buzz by saying he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts. A day later, he explained in another tweet that will be handing over his accounts on such platforms to women "whose life and work inspire us" on March 8, the Women's Day. On social media, Modi also invited people to share the stories of the women who inspire.

"One suggestion please give your social media account to the Unnao rape victim who survived many attacks from leaders who are apparently in your party. She is brave and she deserves to tell her story," Dev said. The Unnao victim has accused expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her three years ago..

