Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court conservatives question consumer agency structure

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 00:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 00:16 IST
U.S. Supreme Court conservatives question consumer agency structure

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared sympathetic to a challenge backed by President Donald Trump's administration to the structure of a federal agency assigned to protect consumers in the financial sector. The court, which has a 5-4 conservative majority, heard arguments involving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in an appeal by a California-based law firm investigated by the agency. Trump and his fellow Republicans have sought to undermine the CFPB, created by Congress under his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama in 2011 following the financial crisis.

The legal fight focused on whether the agency's director, a presidential appointee who serves a five-year term, has too much power because the president has only limited authority to remove that individual. The law firm has argued that this CFPB structure violates the U.S. Constitution's separation of powers provisions that vest executive authority with the president and limit the power of Congress to encroach in that area. While the conservative justices signaled sympathy toward the challengers, the court seemed conflicted over how to resolve the case. Liberal and conservative justices raised questions about the possible implications for other agencies and even the president's ability to remove members of his own Cabinet.

If the court were to issue a broad ruling giving the president more powers it could affect agencies like the U.S. Federal Reserve and Federal Communications Commission, a concern raised by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer. "What about the Fed? What about the FCC?" Breyer asked.

The three other liberal justices also appeared supportive of the agency's current structure. Chief Justice John Roberts, who could be the pivotal vote, said at one point that "we might want to scrutinize a little bit" how much of a limitation there was on presidential power before taking the drastic step of striking down a statute. Such a ruling would give the president more leeway to fire an agency director but would stop short of invalidating the agency itself.

Roberts said it would be the "worst of all possible worlds" if the justices create a situation in which a president's attempt to fire a director ends up contested in court. Roberts also questioned whether the CFPB has more power than other U.S. agencies because it receives guaranteed funding from the Fed and does not need congressional appropriations. "Does the independence of the agency from the budgetary process further weaken democratic accountability through the president?" Roberts asked.

Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law that established the agency, the president can terminate a director only for "inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office." Lawmakers wanted the agency to be independent from political interference. Kathy Kraninger, named by Trump to head the agency, took office in 2018 over the objections of Democrats and consumer advocates.

AN IRONIC TWIST Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh is already on the record as to how he would resolve the case. Before Trump appointed him to the Supreme Court in 2018, Kavanaugh dissented when the appeals court on which he then sat upheld the agency's structure.

Kavanaugh appeared on Tuesday not to have changed course, calling it "troubling" that whoever wins the 2020 presidential election - Trump is seeking re-election on Nov. 3 - would not be able to appoint a CFPB director until Kraninger's term ends in 2023. "The next president might have a completely different conception of consumer financial regulatory issues yet will be able to do nothing about it," Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh's question underscored an irony: if Trump loses his re-election bid, a ruling in his favor, in this case, would make it easier for his successor to oust the current director who he appointed and install a new CFPB leader. Law firm Seila Law LLC, based in California's Orange County, has argued that the entire agency should be struck down. The law firm lost in lower courts and appealed to the Supreme Court.

The challenge was brought by Seila, which specializes in resolving consumer debt issues, in response to a 2017 CFPB request for information and documents during an investigation into whether the firm had violated federal consumer financial law. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last year that the CFPB's structure is constitutional.

Trump's administration and the current CFPB leadership agreed with the challengers in the case. The Democratic-led House of Representatives intervened in the case in defense of the agency. The ruling, due by the end of June, is likely to affect a similar challenge to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, also led by a single director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

One Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib -defence minister/NTV

One Turkish soldier has been killed in an attack in northwest Syrias Idlib province, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted by broadcaster NTV as telling reporters on Tuesday.It said he was speaking after a closed session of parlia...

Cycling-Team Ineos sporting director Nicolas Portal dies aged 40

Nicolas Portal, the sporting director at cyclings Team Ineos who guided Chris Froome to four Tour de France titles, has died, his team said in a statement on Tuesday.Frenchman Portal was 40 years old. It is with the greatest sadness that we...

Trump, chief Taliban negotiator speak by phone after accord

The Talibans chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund and U.S. President Donald Trump held a 35-minute telephone call on Tuesday, a Taliban spokesman said, in what may be the first direct discussion between a U.S. leader and a senior Taliban ...

Tornadoes devastate Tennessee, killing at least 22 people

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee as people slept early on Tuesday, shredding at least 140 buildings and killing at least 22 people. Authorities described painstaking efforts to find survivors in piles of rubble and wrecked basements as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020