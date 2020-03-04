Ukraine government denies prime minister petitioned court about his resignation: statement

Ukraine's government denied on Tuesday that Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk had asked a court to block parliament from discussing his resignation, after a statement from the court reported Honcharuk had done so.

A special parliament session convened by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could lead to a wide-ranging reshuffle of the government on Wednesday. Honcharuk has previously denied a report that he has resigned.

