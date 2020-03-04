At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

On Super Tuesday, 14 states, one U.S. territory and Democrats living abroad are voting in contests to pick the party's challenger to President Donald Trump in November. Here is a quick look at what is happening on the ground.

VIRGINIA Delegate count: 99

The polls closed at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT). Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Virginia and secure at least 16 delegates.

The state has been trending more liberal in recent elections. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg invested heavily there, flooding television with advertisements. But Biden benefited from voters who decided late who to back. VERMONT

Delegate count: 16 The polls closed at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT).

Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win Vermont and secure at least two delegates. Sanders has been elected by the voters of Vermont to represent them in Congress for decades and was expected to win easily there.

CALIFORNIA Delegate count: 415

The polls close at 11 p.m. EST (0400 GMT Wednesday). California will be one of the most closely watched states on Tuesday. Sanders will look to drive up big margins and amass an unsurmountable lead in delegates. Biden will try to remain close enough to prevent a blowout.

TEXAS Delegate count: 228

The polls close at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). Biden is banking on a late surge in Texas, where his campaign has invested most heavily for Super Tuesday. The state's more moderate electorate could boost Biden, although fellow moderate Bloomberg has tried to cut into his advantage there.

NORTH CAROLINA Delegate count: 110

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. EST (0030 GMT Wednesday). Biden's big win in South Carolina was fueled by his overwhelming advantage among black voters. He is hoping to continue to ride support from minority voters to a victory in this delegate-rich neighboring state.

MASSACHUSETTS Delegate count: 91

The polls close at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). Elizabeth Warren was once thought to be the favorite in the state she represents in the U.S. Senate. But recent polling shows Sanders statistically tied with her. If Warren cannot win her own state, it could prove to be a death blow to her struggling campaign.

MINNESOTA Delegate count: 75

The polls close at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday). Senator Amy Klobuchar had been favored to win her home state of Minnesota. But on Monday, she ended her campaign and threw her support behind Biden, who will now hope to turn the moderate Midwestern state into his win column.

COLORADO Delegate count: 67

The polls close at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT). The only two opinion polls conducted in the western state have shown Sanders in the lead. Securing the largest chunk of Colorado's delegates could fuel Sanders' Super Tuesday advantage.

TENNESSEE Delegate count: 64

The polls close at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). With no opinion polls assessing the Democratic primary in Tennessee, campaigns are banking on trying to capture a surprise win there. Bloomberg has invested heavily in time and resources, while Biden again will hope his support among African Americans carries him.

ALABAMA Delegate count: 52

The polls close at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). Biden is the favorite in Alabama, even with no recent opinion polls measuring the deep South state's contest. His advantage among black voters, who make up much of the state's Democratic electorate, could propel him to a win there.

OKLAHOMA Delegate count: 37

The polls close at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). Oklahoma is the birthplace of one candidate, Warren, but the traditionally conservative state is seen as more likely to favor a moderate, like Biden or Bloomberg.

ARKANSAS Delegate count: 31

The polls close at 8:30 p.m. EST (0130 GMT Wednesday). Bloomberg made one of his first campaign appearances in Arkansas and has picked up endorsements from elected officials there. But with no opinion polling, the state remains a Super Tuesday mystery and a place Biden will be hoping to pick up delegates.

UTAH Delegate count: 29

The polls close at 10 p.m. EST (0300 GMT Wednesday). The western state has traditionally been conservative, but liberal pockets in places like Salt Lake City and Park City could prove beneficial to Sanders. Two opinion polls conducted earlier this year found him with a lead.

MAINE Delegate count: 24

The polls close at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). Sanders, who is well known to Maine voters as a senator for nearby Vermont, is the favorite on Tuesday.

DEMOCRATS ABROAD Delegate count: 13

This new contest allows Democrats living abroad, many of them who relocated permanently or work for the State Department, to have a voice in the nominating contest. AMERICAN SAMOA

Delegate count: 6 The U.S. Pacific Ocean territory holds a single caucus to allocate its six delegates.

