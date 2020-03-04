At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden picked up several quick wins in the U.S. South on Super Tuesday, with the biggest prizes in Texas and California still to be decided. Here is a quick look at what is happening on the ground as 14 states, one U.S. territory and Democrats living abroad vote to choose a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump in November.

NORTH CAROLINA Delegate count: 110

The polls closed at 7:30 p.m. EST (0030 GMT Wednesday). Biden is projected to win and secure at least 19 delegates. Sanders will win at least six delegates.

His victory was fueled at least in part by his overwhelming advantage among black voters. VIRGINIA

Delegate count: 99 The polls closed at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT).

Biden won Virginia and secured at least 49 delegates. Sanders will win at least 19 delegates. Elizabeth Warren will take at least one delegate. The state has been trending more liberal in recent elections. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg invested heavily there, flooding television with advertisements. But Biden benefited from voters who decided late who to back.

ALABAMA Delegate count: 52

The polls closed at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). Biden is projected to win and secure at least 6 delegates.

Biden continued his Deep South wins in Alabama. His advantage among black voters, who make up much of the state's Democratic electorate, propelled him to a win there. CALIFORNIA

Delegate count: 415 The polls close at 11 p.m. EST (0400 GMT Wednesday).

California will be one of the most closely watched states on Tuesday. Sanders will look to drive up big margins and amass an unsurmountable lead in delegates. Biden will try to remain close enough to prevent a blowout. TEXAS

Delegate count: 228 The polls closed at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday).

Early returns show a close race between Biden and Bloomberg. Biden is banking on a late surge in Texas, where his campaign has invested most heavily for Super Tuesday. The state's more moderate electorate could boost Biden, although fellow moderate Bloomberg has tried to cut into his advantage there.

MASSACHUSETTS Delegate count: 91

The polls closed at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). Warren was once thought to be the favorite in the state she represents in the U.S. Senate.

After polls closed, exit polls showed a three-way tie between Warren, Sanders and Biden, making the state too close to call. MINNESOTA

Delegate count: 75 The polls closed at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday).

Senator Amy Klobuchar had been favored to win her home state of Minnesota. But on Monday, she ended her campaign and threw her support behind Biden. Early results found Biden and Sanders in a close race for the state.

COLORADO Delegate count: 67

The polls closed at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT). Media outlets projected Sanders to win.

After Biden outperformed him in the South, Sanders is hoping states like Colorado will fuel a Super Tuesday advantage. TENNESSEE

Delegate count: 64 The polls closed at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday).

Biden is projected to win and secure at least 7 delegates. With no opinion polls assessing the Democratic primary in Tennessee, campaigns are banking on trying to capture a surprise win there. Bloomberg has invested heavily in time and resources, while Biden again will hope his support among African Americans carries him.

OKLAHOMA Delegate count: 37

The polls closed at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). Media outlets projected Biden to win.

Oklahoma is the birthplace of one candidate, Warren, but early results found her likely to finish below 10% in the state. VERMONT

Delegate count: 16 The polls closed at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT).

Sanders is projected to win Vermont and secure at least 8 delegates. Sanders has been elected by the voters of Vermont to represent them in Congress for decades and was expected to win easily there.

ARKANSAS Delegate count: 31

The polls closed at 8:30 p.m. EST (0130 GMT Wednesday). Bloomberg made one of his first campaign appearances in Arkansas and has picked up endorsements from elected officials there. But with no opinion polling, the state remains a Super Tuesday mystery and a place Biden will be hoping to pick up delegates.

UTAH Delegate count: 29

The polls close at 10 p.m. EST (0300 GMT Wednesday). The western state has traditionally been conservative, but liberal pockets in places like Salt Lake City and Park City could prove beneficial to Sanders. Two opinion polls conducted earlier this year found him with a lead.

MAINE Delegate count: 24

The polls closed at 8 p.m. EST (0100 GMT Wednesday). Sanders, who is well known to Maine voters as a senator for nearby Vermont, is the favorite on Tuesday.

After polls closed, the state was too close to call, with Biden and Sanders in a tie. DEMOCRATS ABROAD

Delegate count: 13 This new contest allows Democrats living abroad, many of them who relocated permanently or work for the State Department, to have a voice in the nominating contest.

AMERICAN SAMOA Delegate count: 6

The caucus concluded by 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT). Bloomberg is the winner and will secure at least four delegates. U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard won a single delegate, her first in the primary contest.

The U.S. Pacific Ocean territory held a single caucus to allocate its delegates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.