Left MPs hold protest in Parliament complex over Delhi violence

MPs from Left parties on Thursday held a protest inside the Parliament complex over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

Demonstrating in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex, the protesters were seen holding placards against the government.

Leaders from several opposition parties have also given adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha, demanding a debate on Delhi violence which has claimed at least 47 lives. (ANI)

