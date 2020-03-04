Left Menu
Development News Edition

No positive case of coronavirus in Maharashtra till date, says state Health Min Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that no positive case of coronavirus has been reported in the state till date.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 12:52 IST
No positive case of coronavirus in Maharashtra till date, says state Health Min Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that no positive case of coronavirus has been reported in the state till date. "No positive case of coronavirus in Maharashtra till now. People are advised not to spread or believe in rumours," Tope told reporters here.

Speaking about preparation for tackling the situation he added, "We are taking measures and are alert. As of now, no anti-viral drug is available, so precautions must be taken by the people. Isolation wards have been set up in every district and 10 extra beds are placed in every hospital." Six positive cases of deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from New Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan where an Italian national has been found positive with the infection in Jaipur. Last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala -- who have now recovered and discharged from hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia suspends export of masks amid coronavirus fears

Russia has suspended the export of surgical masks and medical gear including bandages and one-use chemical protection suits, according to a government resolution published on Wednesday, amid fears over the the spread of the coronavirus,. Ru...

N.Korea exported illicit sand to China in 'unprecedented' operation, group says

For several months last year, a steady stream of ships was observed dredging sand in a North Korean bay then transporting loads of it to China, a Washington-based think-tank said on Wednesday.The extraction of sand from North Korea to China...

Over 20 Afghan soldiers, police officers killed in renewed Taliban violence

Kabul Afghanistan, Mar 04 SputnikANI More than 20 Afghan soldiers and police officers were killed in northern Afghanistan overnight in the latest Taliban attack following the end of a week-long reduction of violence and signing of a US-Tali...

Cong to issue whip to MLAs in Madhya Pradesh for RS polls

The Congress will issue a whip to its 114 MLAs for the March 26 polls to three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, a minister said on Wednesday, hours after the ruling party accused the BJP of taking some of its MLAs to Haryana in a bid to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020