No positive case of coronavirus in Maharashtra till date, says state Health Min Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that no positive case of coronavirus has been reported in the state till date. "No positive case of coronavirus in Maharashtra till now. People are advised not to spread or believe in rumours," Tope told reporters here.

Speaking about preparation for tackling the situation he added, "We are taking measures and are alert. As of now, no anti-viral drug is available, so precautions must be taken by the people. Isolation wards have been set up in every district and 10 extra beds are placed in every hospital." Six positive cases of deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from New Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan where an Italian national has been found positive with the infection in Jaipur. Last month, three cases were recorded in Kerala -- who have now recovered and discharged from hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.