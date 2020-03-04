Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS witnesses two adjournments, minister says ready for discussion on Delhi violence on March 11, 12

The Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments on Wednesday as Opposition continued to press their demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 13:04 IST
LS witnesses two adjournments, minister says ready for discussion on Delhi violence on March 11, 12
The Lok Sabha was first adjourned till 12 and then till 2 pm.. Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments on Wednesday as Opposition continued to press their demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government has already conveyed that it is ready for discussion on the issue on March 11 in Lok Sabha and in Rajya Sabha on March 12.

The House witnessed the first adjournment soon after it met for the day. The House was first adjourned till 12 and then till 2 pm. Joshi said: "After the restoration of normalcy, we are ready for discussion on the unfortunate incidents in Delhi on March 11. Holi is also coming... We are prepared for full discussion."

The minister alleged that the opposition was not interested in running the House. "Let the House be run. We are prepared for discussion. We are prepared for discussion on March 11 in Lok Sabha and on March 12 in Rajya Sabha. But they do not want discussion. They want disruption," he said.

Soon after the House met for the day, Opposition members were on their feet and came to the well of the House. Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was in the chair, took up the question hour but opposition members raised slogans in support of their demand.

He told members to return to their seats saying that MPs want to raise issues concerning people during question hour. He said that the sense of the House is that Parliament should run and there was constitutional obligation also related to the budgetary process.

The House took up a few questions amid the din. As the opposition continued its protests, the Chair adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House reassembled, Opposition members were again on their feet in support of their demand. Congress members came to the well of the House and were carrying placards.

Solanki said that issues related to Dalits and backward sections was on the agenda of the House for the day. "I request you to take your seats," he said. Amid opposition protests, Solanki adjourned the House till 2 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

China encourages export of medical suits to meet overseas demand amid virus outbreak

China is encouraging producers of protective suits for medical use to export to meet overseas demand as the coronavirus spreads outside the country, a government official said Wednesday.Cao Xuejun, a senior official at Chinas Ministry of In...

44 kgs cannabis seized in Bengaluru, six drug peddlers nabbed

Six drug peddlers were taken into custody and 44 kgs cannabis seized from their possession here, police said on Wednesday. Four of them, including a woman, are from Andhra Pradesh and the other two from the city, they said CCB arrests 6 ...

Russia suspends export of masks amid coronavirus fears

Russia has suspended the export of surgical masks and medical gear including bandages and one-use chemical protection suits, according to a government resolution published on Wednesday, amid fears over the the spread of the coronavirus,. Ru...

N.Korea exported illicit sand to China in 'unprecedented' operation, group says

For several months last year, a steady stream of ships was observed dredging sand in a North Korean bay then transporting loads of it to China, a Washington-based think-tank said on Wednesday.The extraction of sand from North Korea to China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020