LS witnesses two adjournments, minister says ready for discussion on Delhi violence on March 11, 12

The Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments on Wednesday as Opposition continued to press their demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government has already conveyed that it is ready for discussion on the issue on March 11 in Lok Sabha and in Rajya Sabha on March 12.

The House witnessed the first adjournment soon after it met for the day. The House was first adjourned till 12 and then till 2 pm. Joshi said: "After the restoration of normalcy, we are ready for discussion on the unfortunate incidents in Delhi on March 11. Holi is also coming... We are prepared for full discussion."

The minister alleged that the opposition was not interested in running the House. "Let the House be run. We are prepared for discussion. We are prepared for discussion on March 11 in Lok Sabha and on March 12 in Rajya Sabha. But they do not want discussion. They want disruption," he said.

Soon after the House met for the day, Opposition members were on their feet and came to the well of the House. Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was in the chair, took up the question hour but opposition members raised slogans in support of their demand.

He told members to return to their seats saying that MPs want to raise issues concerning people during question hour. He said that the sense of the House is that Parliament should run and there was constitutional obligation also related to the budgetary process.

The House took up a few questions amid the din. As the opposition continued its protests, the Chair adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House reassembled, Opposition members were again on their feet in support of their demand. Congress members came to the well of the House and were carrying placards.

Solanki said that issues related to Dalits and backward sections was on the agenda of the House for the day. "I request you to take your seats," he said. Amid opposition protests, Solanki adjourned the House till 2 pm. (ANI)

