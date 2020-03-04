Left Menu
Cong appoints A V Subramanian as party's Puducherry chief

  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:38 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AVSubramanian3)

The Congress on Wednesday appointed A V Subramanian as the chief of the party's Puducherry unit, replacing A Namassivayam. Subramanian has earlier also served as the president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee. He is also a former minister and served as the speaker of the Puducherry Assembly.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed A V Subramanian as the president of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee," a statement issued by AICC general secretary in-charge K C Venugopal said. "The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC chief A Namassivayam," the statement added.

