Cong appoints A V Subramanian as party's Puducherry chief
The Congress on Wednesday appointed A V Subramanian as the chief of the party's Puducherry unit, replacing A Namassivayam. Subramanian has earlier also served as the president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee. He is also a former minister and served as the speaker of the Puducherry Assembly.
"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed A V Subramanian as the president of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee," a statement issued by AICC general secretary in-charge K C Venugopal said. "The party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC chief A Namassivayam," the statement added.
