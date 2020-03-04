Left Menu
I am with Kamal Nath govt till it is in power: Independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal

Madhya Pradesh Independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal on Wednesday said that he would support the Kamal Nath government till the moment it is in power but he would decide his future course of action if the government falls.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 16:38 IST
Independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal speaking to reporters in Balaghat on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Independent MLA Pradeep Jaiswal on Wednesday said that he would support the Kamal Nath government till the moment it is in power but he would decide his future course of action if the government falls. "I am with the government of Kamal Nath till it is there. If in future, if the government falls, my options will remain open considering the will of people of my constituency and for their development," Jaiswal told reporters here.

It has been alleged that BJP held at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will at a Gurugram hotel. On Tuesday night, Madhya Pradesh Ministers and Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh were seen coming out of the ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar along with suspended BSP MLA Ramabai.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that one of those lawmakers, suspended BSP MLA Ramabai, has come back despite BJP leaders trying to stop her. He also said that Ramabai was brought to the national capital by a chartered flight on Monday by a BJP leader. On Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Singh on Tuesday again accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government. In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

