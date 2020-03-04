Left Menu
Attempts on to create panic over coronavirus to divert focus

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:17 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:17 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday alleged that "some people and channels" were trying to create panic over coronovirus in the country to divert attention from the Delhi communal riots. She said "happy and healthy" people were killed in Delhi because of violence and not a virus.

"Today some people are shouting corona, corona [coronavirus] a bit too much. Yes, it's a dreaded disease but don't create panic. Some (TV) channels are creating hype over it to suppress Delhi violence. Do report when it occurs. We don't want the disease to spread, but don't create panic," she told a TMC meeting here in South Dinajpur. A total of 28 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in India so far, according to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. None of these are in West Bengal.

"Those who died in Delhi violence, didn't die of coronavirus or any other diesease. If they had died from the virus, we would have at least known they died due to a dreaded disease. But healthy and happy people were mercilessly burnt to death and killed," she said. Without naming the BJP or the Centre, the TMC supremo said they did not even care to apologise. "Think of their arrogance. They are saying Goli Maro...let me warn them Bengal and Delhi are not the same." She claimed hundreds of people have gone missing in the national capital after the riots and bodies are still being recovered from drains.

"The situation in Delhi is pathetic. There are heaps of bodies. So many people have become homeless. Bodies are being recovered from drains. Seven hundred people are still missing," she said. The chief minister said she was misquoted by media on Tuesday over the citizenship issue of Bangladeshi people who have settled in India.

"I never said Bangladeshis who have come to this country are Indian citizens. During partition, many from Pakistan came to our country, to Punjab, Gujarat and Delhi, and many people from Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) came to Bengal. "After these (refugees) came, Nehru-Liaquat Pact was signed which granted citizenship to those who had crossed over to India from Pakistan. Again, in 1971 during the (Bangladesh) liberation war, there was a treaty between Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which granted Indian citizenship to refugees from that country. I was speaking about them," she said.

Banerjee said she was referring to these people, who are bonafide citizens of this country, and wondered why they should be asked by the BJP government to submit fresh proof of citizenship. She also accused the BJP of perpetrating atrocities on Dalits and claimed the saffron party had a tacit understanding with the Congress and CPI(M) with an eye on the West Bengal assembly elections..

