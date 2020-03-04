Left Menu
Did Rahul Gandhi undergo screening 'on return from Italy', asks BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-03-2020 19:23 IST
  Created: 04-03-2020 19:23 IST
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri Wednesday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his visit to the riot-affected areas here, saying the Congress leader should first tell whether he underwent coronavirus tests following his return from Italy', which has been hit hard by the virus outbreak

Since the virus is contagious, Rahul Gandhi should have gone for a thorough checkup before going among the people, the BJP MP from South Delhi told reporters outside parliament. "Rahul Gandhi has recently returned from Italy. I don't know if he was checked at the airport. Before going among the people, he should first tell whether he underwent medical checkup for detection of coronavirus. It is important for the safety of the people," Bidhuri said after Gandhi visited the violence-affected areas Wednesday

So far, 28 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country including 16 tourists from Italy. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi led a delegation of Congress leaders to the riot-hit northeast Delhi and said hate and violence are enemies of development and divisiveness being spread will not benefit 'Bharat Mata. There has been no official word from the Congress if Rahul Gandhi has been travelling in recent weeks.

