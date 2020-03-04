Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid poaching row, MP govt shuts iron ore mine of BJP MLA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 23:47 IST
Amid poaching row, MP govt shuts iron ore mine of BJP MLA

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered closure of an iron ore mine owned by BJP MLA and mining baron Sanjay Pathak, said to be a key figure in the poaching row in the Congress-ruled state. The administration in Jabalpur district, where the mine is located, ordered closure of the facility for allegedly violating a Supreme Court ruling, officials said.

The mine belongs to M/s Nirmala Minerals, a company owned by Pathak, a former Congressman who joined the BJP and served as a minister in the erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, they said. "Yes I have passed the order banning M/s Nirmala Minerals's operations in two areas in Sehora with immediate effect, Jabalpur Collector Bharat Yadav told PTI.

The mine is spread over Agariya and Dubiyara villages in Sihora tehsil, some 50km from district headquarters. "The lease holder (the mining firm) of khasra (survey) No 1093 and khasra No 628/1 has failed to prove in last six months that an order passed by the Supreme Court on March 3, 2019, banning mining on (forest) land, does not apply to his operational area," another official said.

"So the collector today banned Nirmala Minerals from carrying out mining operations," he said and confirmed the mine in question belongs to Pathak. The BJP MLA has named the company after his mother Nirmala, he said.

Following the SC order, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), on whose jurisdiction the mining area falls, on June 7, 2019, approached the Jabalpur district collector for its implementation. Three days later, the district collector banned mining operations of Nirmala Minerals in Sihora, the officer said.

But on August 13, 2019, the collector stayed his own order on advice of the state advocate general following a review application received in the matter, the said. Attempts to contact Pathak did not yield any result.

The BJP hit out at the Congress government over the mine closure issue. Asked about the governments move to shutdown Pathaks mine, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief spokesman Deepak Vijayvargiya alleged the Kamal Nath government has been engaging in "blackmailing" and "extortion" since the last one year.

To save its government, the Congress can go to any extent. This is very shameful for democracy, he said. "Had it (the state government) carried along its MLAs and respected their feelings, this situation would not have come, Vijayvargiya said when asked about the Congress charge that some of its MLAs were still with Pathak in Bengaluru where they had been flown from Delhi.

It is high time for the Nath government to do introspection. A citizen is free to go to any where in India," the BJP chief spokesman said. In a late-night political drama, the Congress claimed the BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government.

The BJP has denied the Congress charge that it was attempting to poach MLAs to topple the Kamal Nath government. According to sources in the Congress, Pathak was one of the key figures allegedly involved in efforts to convince a section of MLAs to change sides.

Pathak, son of former Congress leader Satyendra Pathak, is the MLA from Vijayraghogarh in Katni district. He was the richest candidate during the 2013 Assembly elections with declared assets worth over Rs 226 crore.

They said Pathak has good rapport with several Congress MLAs, including cabinet ministers who were once his colleagues in the now ruling party. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. The simple majority mark in the house is 116.

Four Independent MLAs, two lawmakers of the BSP and one of the Samajwadi Party are providing crucial support to the Congress government. Two seats are currently vacant..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Verstappen bullish about new Zandvoort circuit

Dutch driver Max Verstappen said he was positively surprised by the new Zandvoort circuit after he tested it out on Wednesday, two months before it hosts the first Dutch Formula One Grand Prix in 35 years.I really enjoyed it out there, Vers...

Youth killed on suspicion of being in love with girl

A 17-year-old youth was allegedly killed by a man suspecting that he was in love with his daughter in Maharashtras Gondia district on Wednesday. The police arrested Sevakram Maniram Gurubele, resident of Morwahi village, for allegedly killi...

Coronavirus scare: UP sets up 18-member committee to monitor situation

Lucknow, Mar 4 PTI&#160;The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday set up an 18-member committee led by the health minister to monitor the overall situation in the state amid coronavirus scare. Strict directives were also issued to all the d...

Coronavirus: Goa government sets up more isolation wards

The Goa government has set up ten- bed isolation ward each at three facilities to deal with suspected cases of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday. Rane said besides an existing ward at state-run Goa Medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020