Crimean court jails Jehovah's Witness for 6 years for extremism - Ifax

A court in Russian-controlled Crimea jailed a Jehovah's Witness for six years on Thursday after convicting him of organising activities for the religious group, which is banned in Russia, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russia's Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that the group was an "extremist" organisation and ordered it to disband, a decision that was followed by a crackdown which has seen dozens of adherents detained and hundreds hit with criminal charges.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move not recognised by most countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.