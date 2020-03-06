Modi and his ideas have destroyed India's economy: Rahul Gandhi on Yes Bank crisis
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Yes Bank crisis and said his ideals have destroyed India's economy.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Yes Bank crisis and said his ideals have destroyed India's economy. "No Yes Bank. Modi and his ideas have destroyed India's economy. #NoBank," Gandhi tweeted.
RBI on Thursday said a "moratorium" has been imposed on Yes Bank stressing that the bank's financial capability has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital. During the period of moratorium, the Yes Bank Limited shall not, without the permission in writing of the Reserve Bank of India, make, in the aggregate, payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs. 50,000 lying to his credit, in any savings, current or any other deposit account. (ANI)
