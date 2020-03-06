Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. delays returning more 1MDB funds to Malaysia, sources say

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 13:53 IST
U.S. delays returning more 1MDB funds to Malaysia, sources say

The U.S. Department of Justice has delayed the return to Malaysia of another $240 million of recovered money allegedly stolen from the 1MDB sovereign fund, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, with one citing political uncertainty.

Malaysia was plunged into turmoil when 94-year-old prime minister Mahathir Mohamad quit on Feb. 24. He was replaced on Sunday by Muhyiddin Yassin, whose coalition includes the former ruling party that was voted out in 2018 amid accusations of corruption over 1MDB.

The U.S. Department of Justice says over $4.5 billion was looted from the fund under United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) prime minister Najib Razak, who is now on trial for corruption. Since 2016, the department has filed civil lawsuits seeking to seize about $1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds.

Last May, the United States began returning some of the recovered funds. The first instalment was nearly $200 million. The DOJ had initially been scheduled to return the next payment of recovered funds to Malaysia on Feb. 19, but there were technical reasons the transfer did not happen, the two sources said.

The total amount was around 1 billion ringgit ($240 million), one source said. But once Mahathir resigned, it was decided to hold the payment due to uncertainty over what would happen next, one source said. The sources did not want to identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

A DOJ spokesman declined to comment. Malaysia's finance ministry redirected questions to the attorney general's chambers, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sources said they were not aware of DOJ's next steps. The funds returned go into a special fund at Malaysia's finance ministry and are meant to be used to pay 1MDB's bondholders.

American and Malaysian investigators have said Najib received about $1 billion of the stolen funds 1MDB funds. He has pleaded not guilty and says he was misled by Malaysian financier Jho Low and other 1MDB officials. It was only after Najib's unexpected defeat in the 2018 elections that the 1MDB investigation was reopened in Malaysia and trials began.

Goldman Sachs and some of its executives are among the many charged for their role as underwriter and arranger of three bond sales that raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB. Three units of Goldman have pleaded not guilty to charges. Najib told Reuters this week that he expected an atmosphere more conducive to a fair hearing now that Mahathir has gone.

Muhyiddin has not talked about the 1MDB cases but has vowed to fight graft. Two senior officials in the Mahathir administration fighting graft - the attorney general and the chief of the anti-corruption commission - quit in the last week after Mahathir's resignation. (Additional reporting by Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur and Chris Prentice in Washington; Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Internet of Things Forum Africa set to take place from 25-26 March in Joburg

Over the last few years, governments and organisations alike have had to facilitate the explosion of emerging technologies such as AI, 5G and underpinning it all, IoT. This global disruptor requires far more than simply the infrastructure ...

Watch: Attack on ceremony in Kabul with Abdullah, Khalili in attendance

A ceremony marking the death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party, was attacked on Friday in Afghanistans capital Kabul, sources told Devdiscourse.A top Afghan political leader Abdullah Abdullah along with othe...

Migrants, police clash again on Greek-Turkish border

Kastanies Greece, Mar 6 AP Clashes erupted on the Greek-Turkish border on Friday morning, with Greek authorities using tear gas and a water cannon to repulse an attempt by migrants to push through the frontier into Greece, while Turkish aut...

No F&O contracts for Yes Bank from May 29: BSE, NSE

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Friday decided to drop Yes Bank from Futures and Options segment from May 29. The existing Futures and Options contracts across all expiries will expire on May 28.The development came after Yes Bank on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020