Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MLA pitches for uniform civil code

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 21:40 IST
BJP MLA pitches for uniform civil code

Hailing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act brought by the central government, ruling BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday batted for the Uniform Civil Code. Speaking in the Karnataka assembly during a special discussion on the Constitution on its completion of 70 years, he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing the amended law.

"There is need to bring the Common Civil Code," Yatnal said. "The country will survive only if one marriage and a maximum of two children is made mandatory," he added.

In his speech, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said the lockdown in Kashmir and the detention of political leaders was "unconstitutional." "There is blackout in Kashmir and leaders are under house-arrest. There is media and internet shutdown. From January 2016 to May 2018, there were 154 instances of internet shutdown in the country," Kharge claimed. He alleging that the CAA and National Register of Citizens were against the constitution.

He said Dr B R Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution, was categorical that protecting minorities was the responsibility of the majority community. The former minister lamented that people questioning the government was being considered anti-national in the country now..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

UK calls in sports bodies, broadcasters to discuss coronavirus plans - sources

The British government has called a meeting with sports governing bodies and broadcasters on Monday to discuss how they would cope with a broader outbreak of coronavirus, two people familiar with the situation said.The department in charge ...

Would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh, says US band 'Bluegrass journeymen'

The United States-based music band Bluegrass Journeymen on Friday expressed the desire to collaborate with Indian singer Arijit Singh in future. We would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh that would be really great. He has such a great ...

London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks

Londons bluechip index ended the week in the red as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets.Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of...

Bethlehem deserted after Palestinians declare coronavirus emergency

The streets of Bethlehem were near-empty on Friday as Palestinian police wearing masks patrolled the traditional birthplace of Jesus, hit hard by a state of emergency declared over coronavirus. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020