BJP MLA pitches for uniform civil code

Hailing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act brought by the central government, ruling BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Friday batted for the Uniform Civil Code. Speaking in the Karnataka assembly during a special discussion on the Constitution on its completion of 70 years, he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing the amended law.

"There is need to bring the Common Civil Code," Yatnal said. "The country will survive only if one marriage and a maximum of two children is made mandatory," he added.

In his speech, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said the lockdown in Kashmir and the detention of political leaders was "unconstitutional." "There is blackout in Kashmir and leaders are under house-arrest. There is media and internet shutdown. From January 2016 to May 2018, there were 154 instances of internet shutdown in the country," Kharge claimed. He alleging that the CAA and National Register of Citizens were against the constitution.

He said Dr B R Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution, was categorical that protecting minorities was the responsibility of the majority community. The former minister lamented that people questioning the government was being considered anti-national in the country now..

