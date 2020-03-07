Left Menu
Making terror-accused MP is OK, asking questions is taboo:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gwalior
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 00:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 00:07 IST
In a swipe at the BJP, Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar said here on Friday that sending a terror-accused to Parliament is not considered an anti- national act, but asking questions is. She was apparently referring to the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, who won Lok Sabha election from Bhopal in 2019.

"Sending a terror accused to Parliament by making her an MP is not anti-national, but those asking questions are labeled as traitors," the actor said, speaking at a seminar organised by the Madhya Pradesh government's Women and Child Welfare Department. "I have the right to vote and like a good citizen I pay my taxes, but when I ask questions, a case of treason is registered against me," she added.

"This country has elected in a democratic manner a terror accused to Parliament, but when I asked questions to the ruling dispensation, I am labeled as anti-national. Why so?" she asked..

