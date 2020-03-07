Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC okays merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha with BJP

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) party, led by Babulal Marandi with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 13:37 IST
EC okays merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha with BJP
Babulal Marandi with Amit Shah [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) party, led by Babulal Marandi with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The poll body had issued a notice on the same on Friday (March 6, 2020).

"Taking into consideration all the documents on record including the report of CEO, Jharkhand, the Commission is satisfied that JVM(P) has merged with the BJP, a National Party. Accordingly, the Commission has decided under the provisions of Paragraph l6 of the Symbols Order, that on its merger with the BJP, the JVM(P) has ceased to exist as a separate political party and the name of the 'Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik)' be removed from the list of political parties," the letter from the ECI read. Notably, JVM merged with the BJP at an event in New Delhi on February 17 in the presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

Addressing the gathering, Shah had said, "I have been trying to bring Babulal Marandi into BJP since I was made BJP chief in 2014. Someone rightly said that he is quite stubborn. We couldn't persuade him easily. He has now joined BJP as per the wish of the people of Jharkhand." The Union Home Minister had also stated that BJP will oppose attempts of encouraging Naxalism, terrorism and corruption.

"While being in opposition, BJP will support the public welfare schemes of the Jharkhand government. But we will oppose attempts of encouraging Naxalism, terrorism and corruption. We will fight against these issues in and outside the Assembly". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Redefine Luxury and Chic with Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, the only Pullman Hotel in India is the new luxury destination for entrepreneurs, corporates, leisure travellers and residents in the city. From innovative gastronomy at its eclec...

Global finance must 'align' in climate change fight, says UK minister

By Ellen Wulfhorst UNITED NATIONS, March 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The world of finance must line up behind the fight against global warming, a top British climate change official said, calling for a concerted effort to turn billions i...

Philippines' Duterte to declare public health emergency to combat coronavirus

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte plans to declare a nationwide public health emergency following confirmation of the countrys first community transmission of the disease, the presidential aide said on Saturday.Earlier in the day, the n...

coronavirus scare: Foreign tourists cancel Aurangabad tours

In view of coronavirus outbreak and confirmation of positive cases in India, many tourists from various Asian countries as well as the Europe have cancelled their scheduled tours to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves, in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020