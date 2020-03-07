Left Menu
Rawat asks BJP workers to ensure party's return to power in 2022

  • Dehradun
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 20:52 IST
Rawat asks BJP workers to ensure party's return to power in 2022
Terming the theory that power changes hands every five years in the bipolar politics of Uttarakhand as a myth, the chief minister said his government with the massive mandate of the people and the strength of party workers will shatter many myths. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday appealed to all BJP workers to work unitedly and with a commitment to ensure the party's return to power in the state in the 2022 assembly polls. On March 18, when the party completes its three years in power in Uttarakhand, the state government will present a report card of its achievements to the people simultaneously in all 70 constituencies with total transparency, he said. Rawat was addressing state BJP office bearers and district presidents. Claiming that his government has achieved more in the last three years than what was done in 10 years in the state, Rawat said 75 percent of the promises made by the BJP in its poll manifesto in 2017 had been fulfilled. "Declaring Gairsain as the summer capital was one of them," he said to loud cheers from party workers. Terming the theory that power changes hands every five years in the bipolar politics of Uttarakhand as a myth, the chief minister said his government with the massive mandate of the people and the strength of party workers will shatter many myths.

"No party has the kind of dedicated workers BJP has and they will work towards breaking that myth," he said. Rawat said rail link will extend up to Karnaprayag and the Chardham all-weather road will also be complete in four years. State BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat said the chief minister had made history by declaring Gairsain the summer capital of Uttarakhand. It was a long-awaited thing and BJP has honored people's sentiment, he said...

