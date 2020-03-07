Left Menu
Few leaders finding shortcuts for political career: J-K Cong on 3 leaders' resignation

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 07-03-2020 21:38 IST
  Created: 07-03-2020 21:34 IST
The Congress leaders in a joint statement cautioned the people and the party cadres about "few leaders" finding shortcuts and changing their loyalty in search of "better opportunities" for their career in politics. Image Credit: ANI

Congress is strong enough and united to play a significant role for the better future of Jammu and Kashmir, some party leaders said on Saturday as three members resign from it ahead of the formation of a new political outfit in the erstwhile state.

The Congress leaders in a joint statement cautioned the people and the party cadres about "few leaders" finding shortcuts and changing their loyalty in search of "better opportunities" for their career in politics. Rebel Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Altaf Bukhari are expected to launch his own party in Srinagar on Sunday. Many prominent PDP, Congress and National Conference leaders are expected to join the businessman-turned-politician's outfit. "A few leaders of Kashmir who were the great votaries of safeguarding and rather further expanding the existing rights of the people under Article 370 are now finding new roles for themselves for their political survival under the guidance of their newfound mentors and are finding shortcuts in politics to enter the corridors of power at the cost of the interests of the people in general," the statement said. The statement, released from the party headquarters, carried the names of over 30 leaders, including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand and former ministers.

It said the party is strong enough and united to play a significant role in the days ahead for the better future of the people who have been deprived of their basic identity as a state and special rights to land and jobs. The Congress leaders who have resigned from the party's primary membership include former ministers Usman Majid Wani, Sardar Manjit Singh and district president Jammu (urban) Vikram Malhotra. They are likely to join the Bukhari-led party. "The entire rank and file of the party is together and united to face future challenges before the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are passing through a worst time for the reasons of arbitrary disbanding and downgrading of the historic state into UT and removal of special rights of locals to land and jobs to youth of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said.

It said the people are wise enough to understand and protect their rights and would play their role in the democracy against all odds in the days to come.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

