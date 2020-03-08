Left Menu
President Kovind presents Nari Shakti Puraskar upon contributors for women empowerment

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented Nari Shakti Puraskar on the occasion of International Women's Day at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC).

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 08-03-2020 16:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 16:13 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented Nari Shakti Puraskar on the occasion of International Women's Day at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC).

The Nari Shakti Puraskar, instituted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, are National Award in recognition of exceptional work for women empowerment conferred every year on March 8 as a mark of respect and recognition for those who contribute towards empowerment of women.

Before the award presentation ceremony, a special screening of 'Swachh Bharat - India's Sanitation Story' was held at RBCC. This short film showcases the massive behaviour change that occurred across rural India under the Swachh Bharat Mission, and the role that women played in leading over 55 crore people to shun the age-old practice of open defecation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

