London-based woman declares herself 'CM candidate' for Bihar Assembly polls
Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of former Janata Dal United MLC Vinod Chaudhary has declared herself as the "Chief Ministerial candidate" for the Assembly elections in Bihar.
The advertisement mentioned her as president, Plurals, and the CM Candidate, Bihar. Currently, Bihar is ruled by BJP-JDU-LJP coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)
