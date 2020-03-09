Left Menu
If RJD fails to keep its promise, Cong high-command decision will be final," Gohil on RS elections

AICC in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil has reminded the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to fulfil its 'promise' by leaving one seat for Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections.

In-charge of Bihar Congress, Shakti Singh Gohil speaking to ANI on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

AICC in-charge of Bihar, Shaktisinh Gohil has reminded the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to fulfil its 'promise' by leaving one seat for Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections. On the non fulfilment of the promise by its ally, Gohil said, "Everything is in the open when we discussed the seat sharing for the Rajya Sabha, and I have also written a letter to Tejaswi Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Congress has shown a big heart, but these things don't matter when RJD doesn't respect the same thing. So RJD should leave at least one seat for the Congress."

"If the words will not be kept, the decision of the party high-command will be the final," he said. "We will try our best to not break this alliance and will do try to work out a middle path. It is RJD's promise and they should keep that," he added.

Bihar has five seats in the Rajya Sabha election to be held on March 26. According to the mathematics of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the JDU-BJP alliance is winning three of these seats while RJD is likely to bag two seats. The relations between Congress and RJD have soured in Bihar over seat-sharing in the Rajya Sabha elections.

This is the reason that Gohil has issued an open letter in the name of RJD, reminding their 'promise' of giving one seat of Rajya Sabha to Congress. In an open letter, Gohil had appealed to RJD to fulfil its 'promise'. Gohil wrote: "During the joint press conference of the leaders of the Grand Alliance at the time of Lok Sabha elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had clearly said that one seat of Rajya Sabha from RJD quota will be left for a Congress leader of Bihar. It is said that 'Pran Jaye par Vachan Na Jaye' (Promise should not be dissolved even if life remains or not). Hopefully, RJD leaders will follow their word."

Gohil has also made it clear in the letter that the Congress candidate will be a leader of Bihar. At the end of the three-paragraph letter, Gohil wrote, "The Congress candidate will only be a leader of Bihar if the party gets a Rajya Sabha seat. Anyone like me who is not a voter of Bihar will not be a Congress candidate." Talking about this issue, Gohil had told ANI: "I saw the statement of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh in the media that RJD will not leave a seat for Congress in Rajya Sabha elections. After this, I issued an open letter reminding RJD of the promise."

He had said that if RJD does not fulfil its promise, then Congress will decide further.The last date to file the nomination for Rajya Sabha is March 13 while voting is on March 26. (ANI)

