MP Independent MLA hopes to be minister soon

Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera on Monday said that he was hoping to become a minister in Madhya Pradesh government soon. "(It should be) very soon. If your wishes are with me, it may be on the day after Holi," Shera told ANI when asked if he is going to be a minister in the state government.

Commenting on the talks he had with Tarun Bhanot, he said: "I talked to Tarun Bhanot about water scarcity and irrigation problems in my constituency. We also spoke about the allotment of funds." When asked about what portfolio he would like to get if he becomes a minister, he said that it is yet to be discussed with Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (ANI)

