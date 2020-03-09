Jharkhand BJP to hold protest if Babulal Marandi not declared as LoP

The Jharkhand BJP unit is planning to launch a massive protest against the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government, if the Assembly speaker does not recognise Babulal Marandi as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) by March 12. The BJP elected Marandi as its leader in the house after he joined hands with the party. However, it is not getting a green signal by speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto.

The speaker has sought time to explore all possibilities and legalities. Meanwhile, the BJP has accused Mahto of following the party line. BJP state unit spokesperson Prayaul Shahdev said, "The speaker should understand that he is not the party's premium member anymore. He is a speaker and must act beyond the party line."

"We have given a date of March 12 to declare Babulal Marandi as the LoP. If it does not happen, we will launch a massive protest across the state. Effigies will also be burnt." The Budget session which began on February 28 has witnessed ruckus over this issue repeatedly. The house has been suspended several times.

Congress, which shares power in the coalition government, countered BJP saying that the party is creating an unnecessary issue. Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey said, "The country values the Constitution and law. Speaker has sought time. The decision on LoP will be in accordance with the Constitution and procedures. If BJP, despite this assurance, is planning for protest, let it stage the protest." (ANI)

