Islamic State claims rocket attack targeting Afghan inauguration
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack targeting the inauguration of Ashraf Ghani as Afghan president in Kabul on Monday, the group said in a statement on an affiliated Telegram channel without giving evidence.
Ghani's ceremony was disrupted by the sound of two rockets hitting the edge of the compound of the presidential palace compound in the capital Kabul, Reuters witnesses said, but there was no word of any casualties and he continued his speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashraf Ghani
- Kabul
- Islamic State
- Afghan
ALSO READ
Announcement of joint declaration will open way for lasting peace in Afghanistan, says President Ashraf Ghani
Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghan President for second term, rival Abdullah holds parallel inauguration
Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghan president, rival holds parallel inauguration ceremony
Trump congratulates Ashraf Ghani on Afghan peace process