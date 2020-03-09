CPI to have truck with TDP to fight civic polls in AP

Amaravati, Mar 9 (PTI): The CPI will tie up with the main opposition Telugu Desam Party to fight the elections to rural and urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled between March 21 and 29 in four phases. CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna told reporters after a meeting with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu that the exact seat-sharing position would be known in a day or two.

"We already have an alliance with the CPM. Accordingly, we have requested the TDP not to field candidates where the CPM is in contest," he said.

The CPI decided to ally with the TDP to fight the rule of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Left parties allied with the Jana Sena for the 2019 general elections but subsequently it forged an alliance with the BJP.

The BJP-Jana Sena combine would fight the local bodies polls together..

