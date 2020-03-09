BJP-IPFT govt committed to all-round development of Tripura:

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said the BJP-IPFT government which wrested power from the Left Front on this day two years ago was committed to all-round development of the state and its people. He addressed a function to celebrate the second anniversary of the BJP-IPFT government at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here.

"During our two years stint, we have gifted a transparent, corruption free and people-oriented governance. We have made merit-based new recruitment policy, e-tendering, e-PDS and online grievance redressal system to present a corruption-free transparent governance", he said.

He said people gave a historic mandate by ending 25 years rule of communists and since then the state government had started the journey towards development. Highlighting the achievements of the state government Deb said that decades-long Bru refugee crisis has been resolved. More than 34,000 displaced people from neighbouring Mizoram, who would now be settled in Tripura with rehabilitation packages.

Altogether 24 new initiatives for quality improvement launched in the education sector including introduction of NCERT curriculum and many other projects. "My government is committed to ensure free piped water connection to every household by the year 2022 under Atal Jaldhara Mission," Deb said, adding that one of the major achievements was to provide minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers of the state through direct procurement of paddy from them.

He claimed that overall law and order situation has been significantly improved in the state and the crime graph against woman has dipped down and the rate of conviction had gone high. Mentioning the anti-narcotic drive of the state government, he said that till date altogether 728 cases were registered, 1,249 persons arrested and huge quantity of narcotics and contraband items seized.

Referring to the BJP's poll pledges (Vision Document), Deb said that though his government could not fulfil all the assurances, but many promises were implemented like 7th CPC for state government employees, hike of social pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1000 per month to more than 4 lakh beneficiaries. Deb said one of the major achievements of the government was to create huge infrastructure in the health sector. The chief minister said 20.56 lakh people of the state are getting benefits from Ayushman Bharat project for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

He also claimed that per capita income for a family rose from Rs 1 lakh in 2017-18 to Rs 1.27 lakh in 2019-20 with a growth rate of 13. 1 per cent. Tripura Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das, BJP state president Dr Manik Saha and party MLAs were present in the function..

