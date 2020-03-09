Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP-IPFT govt committed to all-round development of Tripura:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:44 IST
BJP-IPFT govt committed to all-round development of Tripura:

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday said the BJP-IPFT government which wrested power from the Left Front on this day two years ago was committed to all-round development of the state and its people. He addressed a function to celebrate the second anniversary of the BJP-IPFT government at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here.

"During our two years stint, we have gifted a transparent, corruption free and people-oriented governance. We have made merit-based new recruitment policy, e-tendering, e-PDS and online grievance redressal system to present a corruption-free transparent governance", he said.

He said people gave a historic mandate by ending 25 years rule of communists and since then the state government had started the journey towards development. Highlighting the achievements of the state government Deb said that decades-long Bru refugee crisis has been resolved. More than 34,000 displaced people from neighbouring Mizoram, who would now be settled in Tripura with rehabilitation packages.

Altogether 24 new initiatives for quality improvement launched in the education sector including introduction of NCERT curriculum and many other projects. "My government is committed to ensure free piped water connection to every household by the year 2022 under Atal Jaldhara Mission," Deb said, adding that one of the major achievements was to provide minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers of the state through direct procurement of paddy from them.

He claimed that overall law and order situation has been significantly improved in the state and the crime graph against woman has dipped down and the rate of conviction had gone high. Mentioning the anti-narcotic drive of the state government, he said that till date altogether 728 cases were registered, 1,249 persons arrested and huge quantity of narcotics and contraband items seized.

Referring to the BJP's poll pledges (Vision Document), Deb said that though his government could not fulfil all the assurances, but many promises were implemented like 7th CPC for state government employees, hike of social pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1000 per month to more than 4 lakh beneficiaries. Deb said one of the major achievements of the government was to create huge infrastructure in the health sector. The chief minister said 20.56 lakh people of the state are getting benefits from Ayushman Bharat project for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

He also claimed that per capita income for a family rose from Rs 1 lakh in 2017-18 to Rs 1.27 lakh in 2019-20 with a growth rate of 13. 1 per cent. Tripura Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das, BJP state president Dr Manik Saha and party MLAs were present in the function..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's neighbours act to curb spread of coronavirus

Swiss customs officers began examining Italian commuters Swiss work permits on Monday and Austria readied spot health checks of people crossing its southern border in an effort to contain the coronavirus. Italy, which is the worst-hit Europ...

FDA warns companies selling products that claim to treat coronavirus disease

The U.S. Food Drug Administration FDA and the Federal Trade Commission FTC on Monday issued warning letters to seven companies for selling products that claim to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus.The health agen...

Avoid gatherings during Holi in wake of COVID19: Health experts

In the wake of cases of coronavirus COVID19 in the country and its potential to spread fast, health experts have appealed to people to avoid mass gatherings during Holi as a precautionary measure. Doctors said that crowded places and wet Ho...

Flying car PAL-V to be built in Guj, MoU inked with Dutch firm

Flying car-maker PAL-V of The Netherlands will set up a manufacturing plant in Gujarat and has set a target of commencing production by 2021. PAL-V stands for Personal Air Land Vehicle.A Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020