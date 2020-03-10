Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 ministers submit resignations to MP CM Kamal Nath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 00:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 00:24 IST
20 ministers submit resignations to MP CM Kamal Nath

Around 20 Madhya Pradesh ministers resigned during a cabinet meeting convened late Monday night following a political crisis in the state, reposing faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath. "We have resigned. Now it is up to the chief minister to take a call,” MP Forest Minister Umang Singhar told PTI after emerging from the meeting.

Another minister, Sajjan Singh Verma, told reporters that around 20 ministers have resigned to express solidarity with the Chief Minister. "The government will last its full five-year term and there was no political crisis,” Public Relations Minister P C Sharma asserted.

The ministers have requested the chief minister to reconstitute the cabinet. Earlier, Nath told the cabinet meeting, "I will not allow (anyone) to destabilise my government with the help of mafia." "I have dedicated all my life to serving the people, but the BJP has indulged in immoral ways to destabilise my government. My biggest strength is people's faith and their love showered on me. I will not allow any-one to destabilise the government elected by the people," he said.

Nath had earlier cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he had called an urgent cabinet meeting at around 10 PM after intense speculation about a possible revolt by a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado. Many of these legislators had flown to Bengaluru earlier in the day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus fear: PM Johnson says extensive preparations underway as UK markets plunge

Coronavirus fears pushed British stocks to an almost four-year low on Monday but the government said it was not yet time to close mass events and insisted food supplies would continue.As the worries about the economic impact of the outbreak...

Argentine farmers begin strike to protest hike on soy exports

Argentine farmers began a four-day sales strike on Monday to protest the governments hike of export taxes for soybeans and their byproducts, though shipments were not impacted in the major global food exporter. Three of the South American c...

Tennis-Miami Open 'moving forward' despite coronavirus fears

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, will carry on as scheduled in two weeks time despite concerns about coronavirus, tournament organisers said on Monday. The status of the two-week tou...

Canada reports first coronavirus death as number of infected climbs

Canada on Monday reported its first death from the new coronavirus as the number of people in the nation who have contracted the disease rose to above 70, officials said. The dead man had been living in a nursing home, the Lynn Valley Care ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020