20 ministers submit resignations to MP CM Kamal Nath

Around 20 Madhya Pradesh ministers resigned during a cabinet meeting convened late Monday night following a political crisis in the state, reposing faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath. "We have resigned. Now it is up to the chief minister to take a call,” MP Forest Minister Umang Singhar told PTI after emerging from the meeting.

Another minister, Sajjan Singh Verma, told reporters that around 20 ministers have resigned to express solidarity with the Chief Minister. "The government will last its full five-year term and there was no political crisis,” Public Relations Minister P C Sharma asserted.

The ministers have requested the chief minister to reconstitute the cabinet. Earlier, Nath told the cabinet meeting, "I will not allow (anyone) to destabilise my government with the help of mafia." "I have dedicated all my life to serving the people, but the BJP has indulged in immoral ways to destabilise my government. My biggest strength is people's faith and their love showered on me. I will not allow any-one to destabilise the government elected by the people," he said.

Nath had earlier cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he had called an urgent cabinet meeting at around 10 PM after intense speculation about a possible revolt by a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado. Many of these legislators had flown to Bengaluru earlier in the day..

