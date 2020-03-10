Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump has not been tested for coronavirus: White House

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 10:50 IST
Trump has not been tested for coronavirus: White House

President Donald Trump remains in excellent health and has not been tested for coronavirus, the White House has said, even though he was in contact with multiple lawmakers who have since gone into self-imposed quarantine due to their proximity to someone with the virus. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Monday that testing was not necessary because President Trump is not showing symptoms and the lawmakers aren't confirmed to be infected.

"The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms," Grisham said. "President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him," she said.

The White House statement came as Trump was in contact with multiple lawmakers who have since gone into self-imposed quarantine. These lawmakers had come into contact with someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The virus is believed to have an incubation period of about 14 days. Earlier during a news conference, Trump assured the country that his administration is taking all necessary steps to bring it under control. "We are going to take care of, and have been taking care of, the American public and the American economy," he said.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the efforts on coronavirus, said the risk of contracting the virus to the American public remains low, and the risk of serious disease among the American public also remains low. "The President did deploy not just a whole-of-government approach, but also a whole-of-America approach. And last week, at the President's direction, we met with leaders in industries, from nursing homes to airlines, pharmaceutical companies, commercial labs, and it's had great, great impact," he said.

"Pharmaceutical companies are already working, literally around the clock, on the development of therapeutics; that will be medicines that can bring relief to people that contract the coronavirus. I know how pleased the President was to learn that the commercial labs in this country, led by companies like LabCorp and Quest, have already brought a test forward and are taking that to market effective today,” he said. This week, they plan to have meetings with hospital CEOs, health insurance CEOs, and building on top of what the President will be announcing tomorrow with regard to economic relief for working Americans.

The global death toll from the new coronavirus crossed 3,800 on Tuesday, as China reported 17 new deaths. The virus has spread to over 100 countries with more than 110,000 cases of infection..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

First coronavirus death recorded in Canada

Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia have announced. The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, was infected with COVID-19 and passed away ...

Cong leader Scindia meets Shah

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh governmentSources said Scindia is likely to meet Prime Minister Naren...

Cong leadership making hectic efforts to woo back Scindia as crisis looms in Madhya Pradesh

As a crisis loomed over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, efforts were on to woo back disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remains incommunicado, party sources said. Seventeen MLAs, including at least six minis...

Keeping J-K leaders under house arrest undemocratic: Congress MLA NA Haris

Congress leader NA Haris on Tuesday said that keeping Jammu and Kashmir leaders under house arrest is not democratic. Speaking to ANI he said, It is not done. Keeping the leaders under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir is not democratic.Har...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020