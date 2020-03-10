Left Menu
Development News Edition

In big setback for Cong, Scindia resigns from party; Sonia expels him

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 14:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 14:21 IST
In big setback for Cong, Scindia resigns from party; Sonia expels him

In a massive setback for the Congress, its prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party, pushing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into virtual collapse and signalling that he is likely to join hands with the BJP. On its part, the Congress expelled the party general secretary and scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family on charges of anti-party activities.

In the morning, Scindia met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah, following which he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. There was no official word on what transpired in the meetings. However, BJP sources asserted that the decision of the party that the decision of the party's top two leaders to hold long deliberations with Scindia underlined the importance they attach to him. In the resignation letter dated March 9 to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said it was time for him to move on as he was not able to serve the people of the country while remaining in the party and that it was time for him to make a fresh start.

The Congress however said his letter was physically received at Sonia Gandhi's residence only at 12.20 pm on Tuesday. With Scindia quitting the party, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh appeared headed for a collapse as the former Guna MP has the support of at least 17 legislators.

The Congress has a wafer-thin majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly whose current effective strength is 228. The BJP has nine less at 104. The Congress also has the support of four Independents, two BSP and one SP MLA. Noting that the events of the day had been drawing themselves out for a year, Scindia, in his letter to Gandhi, said it was now best for him to look at a fresh start. "Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years. It is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," Scindia wrote in the letter.

However, according to a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, "The Congress president has approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities." In the resignation letter posted on Twitter, Scindia said, "While my aim and purpose remains the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and my country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party." "To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start." The former Guna MP also thanked Gandhi and his other former Congress colleagues for "providing him with a platform to have served the nation". Meanwhile in Bhopal, 14 Congress MLAs who are loyal to Scindia have sent their resignations to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon, Raj Bhavan sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG cut media access for Dortmund game to minimum over coronavirus

Media access for Paris St Germains Champions League last-16 return leg against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday has been cut to the bare minimum over coronavirus concerns, the French club said. The game at the Parc des Princes stadium will be...

Kremlin says Trump cannot visit Russia for Victory Day in May

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that the United States had told Moscow that U.S. President Donald Trump would not travel to Russia to mark Victory Day on May 9.Putin presides over an annual parade on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Unions victo...

FOCUS-Uber's challenge to balance driver safety with customer privacy

Margaret Bordelon can still feel the hands of the drunk man who tried to pull her in for a kiss at the end of his Uber ride last September in Lafayette, Louisiana.An Uber driver for only a few months, Bordelon, 45, finally convinced the cus...

Biofuels can greatly reduce carbon emissions: Study

Biomass fuels derived from various grasses could significantly mitigate global warming by reducing carbon, according to a long-term field study by a group of researchers. In a recent paper published in Environmental Science and Technology, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020