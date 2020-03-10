S.African court clears Ramaphosa of misleading parliament, money-laundering
South Africa's High Court on Tuesday cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of lying to parliament about the source of donations to his 2017 campaign to lead the ruling party, setting aside a potentially damaging report by an anti-graft watchdog.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane alleged in July that Ramaphosa had deliberately misled parliament about the 500,000 rand ($32,500) donation for his campaign to succeed Jacob Zuma as head of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).
