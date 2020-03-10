Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. softening stance on Patriot systems

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 17:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 17:17 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. softening stance on Patriot systems

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the United States was softening its stance on a potential sale of U.S. Patriot defence systems, adding that Washington had asked Ankara to guarantee it will not activate Russian S-400 defence systems.

Turkey and the United States, NATO allies, have been at odds over Ankara's purchase last year of the Russian S-400s, which Washington says are incompatible with the alliance's defence systems and would compromise U.S. stealth fighter jets which Turkey was helping build and was scheduled to take delivery of. The United States said Turkey could not have both the S-400s and Patriots. However, after the escalation of fighting in northwest Syria's Idlib this year, Ankara asked Washington to deploy Patriot systems on its border with Syria for protection.

Washington has said it was willing to provide ammunition to Turkey for its military operations Idlib and that it was evaluating the Turkish demand for Patriot systems "within the context of the S-400s" issue. "We made this offer to the United States on the Patriot: If you are going to give us Patriots, then do it. We can also buy Patriots from you," Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Brussels. "They also softened significantly on this S-400 issue. They are now at the point of 'promise us you won't make the S-400s operational'," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

If corruption is art, artist has to be Congress party: Sambit Patra

If corruption is an art, then the artist has to be the Congress party, said BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday while hitting out at Priyanka Gandhi for selling a painting to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor. A truth through media has come to pu...

Subdued Holi celebrations in Pink City amid corona scare

The coronavirus scare visibly stemmed Holi celebrations at several places here in the Pink City with people preferring to avoid public gathering and crowd. Amid subdued celebrations, people smeared natural colours and gulal on each others f...

1 killed, 8 injured in Meghalaya over witchcraft allegation

A 25-year-old man died after he and his friends were attacked by a mob on the suspicion of practising witchcraft in Meghalayas East Khasi Hills district, police said on Tuesday. Eight people suffered injuries in the assault.A total of 27 pe...

COLUMN-Saudi Arabia tries shock tactics to bring oil war to swift end: Kemp

Saudi Arabia has escalated its oil market conflict with Russia in an attempt to force Russia back to negotiations or compel the United States to intervene and help broker a new agreement. Saudi Aramco has said it will lift the volume of oil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020