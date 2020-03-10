Those who resigned have backstabbed Congress, says MP legislator

Madhya Pradesh Congress legislator Kunal Chaudhary on Tuesday said that those who resigned have betrayed the party, in a reference to Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs who have tendered their resignations amid the political crisis in the state. "The Congress, which has worked to waive off the loans of farmers, has been betrayed and backstabbed. They have betrayed the party workers who have slogged for past 15 years for the development of Madhya Pradesh," Chaudhary told ANI.

He, however, was confident of Congress' position in the state government. "We have several options and are confident that more people will join our party," Chaudhary said.

He also said that further decisions will be taken in the state Assembly. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Gopal Bhargava, Narottam Mishra, and other BJP leaders reached the residence of Speaker NP Prajapati to submit the resignations of 19 Congress MLAs.

Scindia, who had served the Congress for 18 years, resigned from the party earlier today, stating that "it is time to move on." Scindia's resignation came after Congress MLAs, considered loyal to him, indicated on Monday that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. The grand old party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since it formed a government in the state in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.