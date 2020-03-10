Following are the top stories at 10.25 pm DEL60 LDALL SCINDIA Holi shock for Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia quits, 22 MLAs also resign as MP govt teeters on edge New Delhi/Bhopal: In a massive setback for the Congress, its prominent youth leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and in a coordinated rebellion on Tuesday 22 MLAs loyal to him resigned in Madhya Pradesh, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse. DEL68 2NDLD CORONAVIRUS 14 more coronavirus cases in Kerala, Karnataka, Pune; 58 Indians brought back from Iran New Delhi: Fourteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus -- eight in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, state authorities said on Tuesday as the number of such cases went up to 61 and amid the COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs was used for the first time in India in the treatment of two patients.

DEL61 SCINDIA-DEBATE Scindia's exit reignites 'old versus young' debate New Delhi: The exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia signals the deepening leadership crisis in the Congress which continues to grapple with factionalism and growing power struggles between old and young leaders. By Sanjeev Chopra DEL66 SCINDIA-5THLD BJP Scindia quits Congress, likely to join BJP New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress on Tuesday following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to join the BJP as the saffron party set in motion its plan to topple the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh to capture power there. DEL64 CONG-SCINDIA-LD REAX Cong leaders slam Scindia, say he chose 'personal ambition' over ideology New Delhi: Several Congress leaders slammed Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday for quitting the party, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people and placing "personal ambition" over ideology.

BOM37 MP-LD-CLP MEETING MP CLP meet attended by 'around 100' MLAs: minister Bhopal: Amid resignations of 22 legislators of the party, "around 100" MLAs including four independents attended a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) here on Tuesday, a state minister said. BOM41 MP-LD ALL MLAS Cong govt in MP in crisis as 22 MLAs quit, 'resort politics' begins Bhopal: As many as 22 Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh resigned on Tuesday, putting survival of the Kamal Nath-led government in the state in doubt.

BOM30 MP-MLAS-RESIGNATIONS-LD SPEAKER MP: BJP leaders submit resignations of 19 Cong MLAs to Speaker Bhopal: A delegation of BJP leaders on Tuesday met Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati here and handed resignations of 19 Congress MLAs who are holed up in a resort in Bengaluru. BOM18 MP-NATH-LETTER Nath writes to guv for removal of 6 ministers from MP cabinet Bhopal: Amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote to state Governor Lalji Tandon seeking immediate removal of six ministers who belonged to the camp of expelled leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

BOM39 MP-BJP MLAS BJP MLAs to fly out of Bhopal to unknown destination Bhopal: Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, BJP MLAs would be flown out of Bhopal and possibly out of the state on Tuesday night, party sources said. DEL50 SCINDIA-PROFILE Jyotiraditya Scindia follows father's footsteps, quits Congress New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia, the scion of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family, quitting the Congress and eyeing to join the BJP is like "homecoming", as his aunt puts it, following in the footsteps of his father and grandmother. By Sanjeev Chopra CAL2 MN-CORONAVIRUS-BORDER Manipur shuts border with Myanmar over coronavirus threat Imphal: Manipur has shut its border with Myanmar indefinitely amid the novel coronavirus scare, officials said on Tuesday.

MDS18 AP-RS-TDP TDP names candidate for RS polls in AP; Forces contest Amaravati.

