Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda's first CEC as national president, receives PM Modi at BJP headquarters

The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held on Tuesday at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here was special as it was the first time that party chief JP Nadda was in the forecourt of the building to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 23:03 IST
Nadda's first CEC as national president, receives PM Modi at BJP headquarters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending BJP's CEC meeting on Tuesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held on Tuesday at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here was special as it was the first time that party chief JP Nadda was in the forecourt of the building to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per the protocol, it is the duty of the party president to receive the prime minister whenever he arrives at the party headquarters. As the prime minister arrived at the headquarters, Nadda presented him with a patka and a rose. Holi as it was, Shah and Nadda sat for a long sharing dinner after Modi left the building.

For the past several years, the job was being done by former party chief and home minister Amit Shah. The last CEC that took place in the party headquarters was for Delhi elections and Amit Shah was then the party president. It was after three days of CEC that Nadda was announced the party's national chief on January 20.

"This is JP Nadda's first CEC as national president. Receiving the prime minister as party chief must have been one of the kind experience for him as well. It was indeed special," said a senior BJP leader who was part of the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Climate change affecting environment, health and wellbeing: UN report

A wide-ranging UN climate report, released on Tuesday, shows that climate change is having a major effect on all aspects of the environment, as well as on the health and wellbeing of the global population.The report, The WMO Statement on th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rebound after prior day's brutal market rout

Oil and global equity markets recovered on Tuesday after the prior days shellacking as the worlds biggest economies moved to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, but stock gains in Europe failed to hold as investors remained skittish. The...

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Barclays PLC told employees on Tuesday that an employee in its Manhattan office has tested positive for the coronavirus and has advised employees who have worked in the vicinity or had meetings with the individual to self-quarantine for 14 ...

Trump's coronavirus stimulus is still evolving. Here's what it should include, experts say

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will ask Congress for a payroll tax cut and other very major stimulus moves on Tuesday to ease the economic pain of the coronavirus, but the details remain unclear. The goal, business groups and economist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020