MP Guv in Lucknow currently, will visit MP anytime if required: Sources

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon who is currently in his hometown Lucknow, will visit MP anytime if required, said sources.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Tandon is closely monitoring the current political situation in the State. He is currently in his hometown in Lucknow, on the occasion of Holi. He will be staying there till March 12, said sources.

At the moment he is not having any formal talks with the media. He did not give any statement on being asked about the current political uproar in the State. He just wished "Happy Holi". According to the sources, MP Governor will not be making any remark regarding the political crisis. He kept taking updates about the activities that took place in Madhya Pradesh throughout the day and did not meet anyone.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Gopal Bhargava and BJP leaders including Narottam Mishra reached the residence of Speaker to submit resignations of 19 Congress MLAs. Scindia, who had served the Congress for 18 years, had resigned from the party, stating that "it is time to move on."

Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, have accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress in Madhya Pradesh has been witnessing differences since it formed a government in the state in 2018 after 15 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

